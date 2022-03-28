Jan. 6 panel: Scavino, Navarro should be held in contempt

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol on Monday voted 9-0 to recommend the House hold former presidential advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in criminal contempt of Congress for not complying with the panel’s subpoenas demanding documents and testimony from them.

The move will likely set up a floor vote. If the vote passes the Democrat-controlled House — like it did in prior contempt resolutions regarding former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump — the Department of Justice will be tasked with deciding whether to pursue contempt charges against Scavino and Navarro.

Navarro served as a White House trade adviser under Trump. He published a book in late 2021 that called his plan to delay and overturn the election the “Green Bay Sweep.” In an interview about his book, Navarro said Trump was “on board with the strategy” along with over 100 members.

The “Green Bay Sweep” was designed to encourage Vice President Mike Pence to delay certification of the Electoral College votes and send them back to the state legislatures, a theory similar to the one espoused by by Trump lawyer John Eastman, and by Trump, the committee report says.

On Monday, a federal judge in California ruled that Eastman needed to turn over documents to the House select committee, concluding that Trump “more likely than not” committed crimes in attempting to obstruct the counting of electoral votes.