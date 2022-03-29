Biden signs federal anti-lynching bill into law

President Joe Biden has signed legislation to finally define lynching as a federal hate crime.

"Hundreds, hundreds of similar bills have failed to pass," Biden said Tuesday during a signing ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House. "Over the years, several federal hate crime laws were enacted, including one I signed last year to combat COVID-19 hate crimes, but no federal law, no federal law expressly prohibited lynching. None. Until today."

The ceremony was the culmination of more than 200 attempts since the start of the 20th century to enact federal anti-lynching legislation, according to lead House sponsor Rep. Bobby L. Rush, D-Ill.

"The enactment of my bill means that the full weight and power of the United States government can be brought to bear against those who commit this vicious crime," Rush said in a statement. "We will no longer face the question of if a perpetrator of lynching will be brought to justice — with the President’s signature today, we have eliminated that possibility moving forward."

The new law is one of several recent measures named for or honoring Emmett Till, the young Black man from Chicago who was brutally murdered in August 1955, at age 14, while visiting an uncle in Mississippi.