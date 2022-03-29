New polls confirm Democratic problems for November

ANALYSIS — The recently released March 7-13 Pew Research Center survey and the March 18-22 NBC News poll paint a grim picture for Democrats. Even worse for the president’s party, they offer little reason to believe that things will improve for Democrats before the November midterm elections.

After watching his performance for more than a year and hearing constant Republican attacks, voters seem to have arrived at a conclusion about President Joe Biden that makes it difficult for him to reshape this image.

Biden

The president’s job approval stands at a weak 41 percent among registered voters in the NBC News survey, while 54 percent disapprove. Among registered voters who feel “strongly” about Biden’s performance, only 16 percent approve, while 42 percent disapprove.

Biden’s performance ratings on key aspects of his presidency are equally bad — or worse. A clear majority of respondents disapprove of his performance on foreign policy (42 percent approve/51 percent disapprove), the war in Ukraine (41 percent approve/52 percent disapprove), and the economy (33 percent approve/63 percent disapprove).

When NBC News asked respondents how much confidence they have in Biden’s “ability to respond to the war between Russia and Ukraine and manage this crisis,” only 28 percent said “a great deal” or “quite a bit of confidence,” while 44 percent said “very little confidence.”