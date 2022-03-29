‘Revered and feared’: Don Young lies in state at the Capitol

It was freezing out the morning Don Young, the dean of the House, returned to the Capitol one last time.

As much as it was unseasonably cold for Washington on Tuesday, it was fitting for Young, a California native who made his home in tiny Fort Yukon, located seven miles above the Arctic Circle. And Young himself could be bitingly frosty with his colleagues at times, though he was better known for his passion.

“Donald Edwin Young was larger than life, both bellicose and beloved, revered and feared,” House Chaplain Margaret Kibben said in her eulogy for the Republican, who died March 18 at age 88.

Members of Young's family greeted his casket at the top of the House stairs, then entered Statuary Hall to take their seats in the first row. Young’s widow, Anne Walton, sat the closest, her right hand over her heart.

“Alaska’s third senator” was remembered by the Last Frontier’s other two, Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski. Both shared stories of Young’s colorful personality.