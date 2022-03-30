Administration, health experts nervously eye new virus variants

The new COVID-19 subvariant isn’t yet causing concern among public health officials, but experts warn that the U.S. is not prepared for future variants or surges.

The omicron subvariant BA.2 is at least 30 percent more transmissible than the original strain and is already the dominant variant in the U.S. The Biden administration and hospitals are gearing up for another potential case surge, though many experts anticipate it will be minor compared with the virus peaks the country saw with delta and omicron.

Hospital managers say their staffs know what to do if there’s another hospitalization surge after two years of battling COVID-19, but the question is whether providers have the resources to get it done.

“If a new variant were to hit two months from now in the middle of the summer, we would not be ready in any shape or form financially,” said Paul Lee, a senior partner and founder of Strategic Health Care, a consulting firm in Washington.

The White House is pushing Congress to appropriate more money to beef up pandemic preparedness efforts, including purchasing more boosters and therapeutics. Biden's fiscal 2023 budget request includes $81.7 billion for pandemic efforts over five years.