Biden implores Congress to supplement COVID-19 funds as second booster rolls out

President Joe Biden pleaded with Congress to quickly provide more funds to combat COVID-19 on Wednesday just before receiving his second booster shot, warning that the U.S. will not have enough supply to easily vaccinate all Americans at no cost in the fall unless Congress acts now.

“Congress, we need to secure additional supply now. We can't wait as we find ourselves in the midst of another surge to act. It will be too late,” Biden said.

The White House requested Congress provide $22.5 billion in emergency funding for “immediate” COVID-19 needs, like buying therapeutics, testing supplies and vaccines. Congressional leaders reached a quick agreement to add a $15.6 billion supplemental to the fiscal 2022 omnibus, but stripped it from the bill when some Democrats objected to the way it was paid for.

Now lawmakers are negotiating over how much money they can provide, and how to offset it, as federal COVID-19 funds dwindle. Last week, the U.S. ran out of money to pay for COVID-19 tests for uninsured individuals.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Tuesday on a fourth COVID-19 shot for those 50 years and older. Biden said that boosters are essential for providing an extra layer of protection for vulnerable individuals, and encouraged Americans who have not received their first booster to do so as soon as possible.