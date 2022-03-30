Sen. Susan Collins backs Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s pick bipartisan backing to become the first Black woman justice.

Collins, in a statement released early Wednesday that also called the Supreme Court confirmation process “broken,” became the first and so far only Republican to announce support for Jackson. She is one of three GOP senators who voted last year to confirm Jackson as a federal appeals court judge in Washington.

Collins’ support is significant because it gives Democrats who control the evenly divided Senate a cushion in the event of an absence on their side of the aisle. And it sidesteps the possibility that Vice President Kamala Harris would need to break a tie vote to confirm Jackson to the high court.

A committee vote on Jackson’s nomination is set for Monday, and Democrats plan to have a final confirmation vote on the Senate floor later next week. Jackson is expected to get the backing of all 50 members of the Democratic caucus and at most a handful of Republicans.

Collins said Jackson has “sterling academic and professional credentials.” Collins said she made the decision after reviewing Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her confirmation hearing testimony last week and meeting with her twice.