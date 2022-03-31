John Amara Walters had an ‘infectious laugh.’ Now his memory inspires interns

John Amara Walters’ desk was always the place to be in Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s office suite. It was right by the water cooler, so staffers could gather and joke about the day.

More important, it was where they could spend time with John, a legislative aide adored by his colleagues for his empathy and positivity.

“Anybody that you talk to about John will talk about his laugh. He had this amazing, loud kind of a giggle of a laugh, which was really wonderful,” said legislative director Sarah Schenning, a longtime staffer. She remembers him starting as an intern back in 2015, when their boss was still a member of the House.

John was good at his job. He listened to constituents, really heard them. He was quick to understand the human cost of federal policies, like when postal delays stopped braille and audiobooks from reaching blind people.

In a floor speech last November, Van Hollen recalled the “twinkle in his eye, his enthusiasm for everything he did, his absolute brilliance, and his commitment to helping others.”