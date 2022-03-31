Panel vote likely split on Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

The Senate Judiciary Committee appears on track for a tied, party-line vote Monday on whether to send to the Senate floor Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination for the Supreme Court, though that would not derail Democrats’ plan for a final confirmation vote later next week.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the only Republican member of the panel to vote to confirm Jackson to a federal appeals court in Washington last year, announced Thursday on the floor that he will vote against her confirmation this time.

Graham’s speech touched on the areas on which Republicans have rested their opposition to Jackson. They've raise concerns about what they describe as her leniency on child pornography possession offenders, her decision in an immigration case and the phrasing she used in a brief when representing a Guantánamo Bay detainee.

“My decision is based upon her record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases, and a belief that Judge Jackson will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal causes,” Graham said on the floor.

Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin took the floor immediately afterward to defend Jackson. The Illinois Democrat called some of Graham’s arguments “unfair” for what they omitted, and he repeated the reasons why Democrats support her.