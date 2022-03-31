Senate may jettison $5 billion foreign aid piece of COVID-19 package

Senators appear to be scaling back a proposed COVID-19 aid package to about $10 billion by eliminating a $5 billion foreign assistance component.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday confirmed the developments from the discussions Wednesday evening, although no decisions are final.

“What we want to do, given the fact that we dropped $2 trillion on the economy last year, is to pay for the package. It’s sort of still in, kind of a work in progress, but as of late last night it appeared as if, that it would be skinnied down from $15 to $10 [billion],” McConnell said of the GOP position.

Speaking at an event hosted by Punchbowl News, McConnell criticized Democrats for not locating an additional $5 billion worth of offsets.

“That has the potential to take out the international vaccine part, which I think is terribly unfortunate,” McConnell said.