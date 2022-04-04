Senate reaches deal on $10 billion in COVID-19 spending

Senate negotiators have reached agreement on a $10 billion pandemic relief package that includes funding for domestic needs but not international aid, according to two Senate aides who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The deal crystallizes an informal “agreement in principle” the parties reached last week to provide $10 billion for near-term pandemic needs by repurposing unspent funds from prior relief laws.

Senators left town last week undecided on whether to use $1 billion of the $10 billion for international aid to help increase the global vaccination rate or to spend it all on domestic needs. The final deal would give all $10 billion to the Department of Health and Human Services for domestic needs like buying additional therapeutics, testing supplies and vaccines.

The agreement falls short of an initial $15.6 billion leaders agreed to in negotiations over the fiscal 2022 omnibus. That agreement fell apart after a group of rank-and-file House Democrats objected to one of the offsets, $7 billion that would have been pulled from aid promised to states.

Democrats and Republicans could not agree on enough offsets to keep the spending total at $15.6 billion, which was already short of the $22.5 billion the White House requested.