Biden administration to fix glitch in health care law to mark anniversary

Former President Barack Obama will join President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to mark the 12th anniversary of Obama's signature health care law, as the Biden administration announces new steps to expand coverage.

Biden plans to issue an executive order to increase health insurance coverage and the Treasury Department will roll out a proposed rule to close the so-called family glitch, a long-sought move that could lower health insurance costs for up to 5 million Americans.

The Treasury’s proposed rule would address a policy loophole in the 2010 health care law that measures affordability only for an employee in an employer-sponsored plan rather than for the employee’s entire family.

“We think this is the most significant administrative action to improve the implementation of the ACA that we've taken since the law was first implemented,” a senior administration official told reporters on a call Monday.

Eligibility for insurance subsidies is based just on what it would cost an employee to get coverage rather than what it would cost to ensure the employee’s family. If an individual’s employer-sponsored insurance is considered affordable for the individual, not the family, the family can’t access subsidies on the exchange under the law.