Senate moves closer to final vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

The Senate set the stage for a final confirmation vote Thursday on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Jackson received the support of all Democrats along with three Republicans in a 53-47 vote on a procedural motion Tuesday morning. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York said he planned to file another procedural motion on her nomination later Tuesday, which would set up a Thursday vote.

Schumer called Jackson, who served as public defender and trial judge before serving as a federal appeals court judge in Washington, “one of the most qualified and accomplished individuals ever considered by this chamber to the Supreme Court.”

“It will be our courts and the American people who rely on our courts who will benefit most from having an amazing jurist like Judge Jackson elevated to the pinnacle of the federal judiciary,” during a floor speech Tuesday.

President Joe Biden picked Jackson, 51, to fill a vacancy that will be created when Justice Stephen G. Breyer retires at the end of the term at the end of June. Her confirmation is not expected to tip the current ideological balance of the nine-member court, which favors conservatives 6-3.