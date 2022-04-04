Committee votes on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s bid for Supreme Court

The Senate Judiciary Committee moved Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson closer to the Supreme Court on Monday, when senators aired grievances over the confirmation process and then deadlocked along party lines in a vote on her nomination.

Democrats planned a procedural vote late Monday night to bring Jackson’s nomination to the Senate floor and a final confirmation vote later this week. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York said Monday that confirming Jackson this week “remains the highest Senate priority so far.”

Jackson, who would become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, is expected to be confirmed with at least the backing of the entire Democratic caucus and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who announced her support Wednesday.

“This committee vote today is nothing less than making history, and I am proud to be part of it,” Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., said ahead of Monday's tied 11-11 committee vote.

Democrats spent the meeting defending Jackson in the face of Republican criticism over her past actions as a federal judge, with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz predicting she would be the “most liberal justice ever” on the Supreme Court.