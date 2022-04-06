Another House Republican facing a Trump-backed challenger retires

Ohio GOP Rep. Bob Gibbs said Wednesday he would not seek reelection, making him the second Republican with a primary challenger backed by former President Donald Trump to make such a decision this week.

Gibbs, first elected during the GOP wave of 2010, remains on the May 3 primary ballot against former Trump administration aide Max Miller in the 7th District. Unlike Michigan Rep. Fred Upton, who announced his decision Tuesday not to run this November and who voted to impeach the former president, Gibbs had not apparently gotten on Trump’s enemy list.

Trump, in a statement, called Gibbs’ tenure in Congress “a wonderful and accomplished career. His retirement, after serving in Congress for more than a decade, should be celebrated by all. He was a strong ally to me and MAGA, voting to support my America First agenda and fighting strongly against the Radical Left. Thank you for your service, Bob—a job well done!”

Miller initially got Trump’s endorsement when he announced he would run against Ohio GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez in the 16th District. Miller ended up running in the 7th after a contentious redistricting process that saw the state Supreme Court throw out a map crafted by the Republican-controlled legislature. Gonzalez, who also voted for Trump’s impeachment, is not seeking reelection.

Gibbs issued a lengthy statement reflecting on his time in the House and offered some insight into his decision to leave the chamber at the end of the 117th Congress. The congressman said that even though he believed Republicans were poised to win control of the House in the November midterm elections, he found the Ohio Supreme Court’s deliberations over the state’s redistricting process had amounted to a “circus.”