Aviation program offset blows budget hole in Senate’s COVID-19 aid plan

To win Republican support, Senate negotiators promised that a bipartisan COVID-19 aid package would be fully paid for with cuts to previous pandemic relief programs that had money left over.

But the single biggest offset in the compromise legislation — $2.3 billion in savings from the vastly undersubscribed “aviation manufacturing jobs protection program” in last year’s pandemic aid package — is money that was never going to be spent anyway. So in reality, it’s just a phantom offset that leaves the bill partially unpaid-for, budget experts say.

The crux of the issue is the fact that the Congressional Budget Office is still working off of last summer’s “baseline” for measuring the cost of legislative changes, with their updated forecast on hold until May.

But the Biden administration’s fiscal 2023 budget request, released last week, shows the program would retain an unobligated balance of nearly $2.3 billion out of a total $3 billion appropriation that’s available through Sept. 30, 2023. That’s because the program’s application process ended last December with demand for aid only a fraction of what was originally anticipated.

However, Congress operates under CBO scorekeeping rules. And the CBO’s summer baseline assumed demand for aviation program funds would be more robust. Therefore, as part of the bipartisan agreement senators reached this week, the CBO score for the new $10 billion coronavirus aid package showed $2.3 billion in “outlay” savings from rescinding those unspent aviation dollars — meaning an actual reduction in spending that would help pay for the bill.