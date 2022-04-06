California race to replace Nunes headed to June runoff

Republican former Assemblywoman Connie Conway advanced Tuesday to a runoff election to fill the remainder of ex-Rep. Devin Nunes’ term in California’s 22nd District, but no call had yet been made about whom she will face.

With an estimated 63 percent of the vote counted at 2 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday, Conway led the six-candidate, all-party field with 34.8 percent. Democrat Lourin Hubbard was second with 19.7 percent, followed by Republican Matt Stoll with 15.1 percent and Democrat Eric Garcia with 15 percent.

Nunes resigned on Jan. 1 to run a new media enterprise for former President Donald Trump. That company hit a tumultuous patch recently, according to news reports.

Under California law, a candidate in a special primary who wins more than 50 percent of the vote secures the office outright. Otherwise, the top two candidates meet in a runoff on June 7, which is the same day as the statewide primary for nominations in the November general election.

The winner of the unexpired term, which runs through Jan. 3, has no clear advantage in seeking a full term in the 118th Congress that follows. That’s because California lost one seat to reapportionment and the new map shuffled district numbers and led to several incumbents running in new terrain.