House votes to hold Navarro, Scavino in contempt of Congress

The House on Wednesday voted 220-203 to hold former Trump White House advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for not complying with subpoenas issued by the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Navarro and Scavino refused to provide documents and testimony to the committee. Navarro, who served as a trade adviser for former President Donald Trump, circulated a plan to delay certification of Electoral College votes and kick them back to state legislatures. Scavino, who handled social media and communications for Trump, spread false information on alleged election fraud and attended several meetings with Trump to discuss challenging the 2020 election results, according to the panel’s contempt report.

It will be up to Justice Department officials to decide whether to pursue charges against the two.

“They have a responsibility to speak to us and if they don't, you know, we can do our part, but it’s up to them,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said of Scavino and Navarro, noting it is up to DOJ to move forward with criminal charges against the duo.

But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., criticized the work of the Jan. 6 select committee as a "political show trial," adding: "Democrats are using the power of the federal government to jail their political opponents — and threatening the attorney general for not doing it fast enough."