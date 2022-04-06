With Senate readying vote on insulin bill, advocates seek changes

Advocates and some lawmakers are hoping to add provisions for the uninsured to a Senate bill that would cap insulin copays for some insured patients — and to do so before the chamber votes on the measure, possibly this month.

The critics endorse the $35-per-month cap on insulin copays for Medicare beneficiaries and the privately insured that’s in the Senate bill but think Congress has a chance to do more for the uninsured, who pay as much as $1,288 out of pocket for insulin products each year. The House passed a bill last week that has the same cap on copays.

Both advocates and some lawmakers think legislation is needed to bring down the price of insulin from the manufacturer, calling the lack of such a provision a shortcoming in the bills, sponsored by Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. Some are even hoping they can bring down other drug prices.

“I think it is something that is going to save lives, no matter what passes, and hopefully we can make it so that it’s going to have the biggest impact for the most people,” said Shaina Kasper, policy manager for T1International, a nonprofit that advocates for people with Type 1 diabetes.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, are among the lawmakers working on the effort as they draft legislation that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said could be merged with Warnock’s bill. It’s unclear whether Senate Democrats can find 10 Republicans to support Warnock’s measure or any more ambitious bill. The House bill got 12 Republican votes.