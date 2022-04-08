What’s in a disclaimer? The curious case of Dr. Oz’s ads

ANALYSIS — After spending nearly $10 million on television in the Pennsylvania Senate race, Republican Mehmet Oz has made a slight change to his ads in the weeks before the primary: He added his first name to the portion of the ad where he makes clear he approved the message.

And it’s not immediately clear why.

The disclaimer can seem like a rote few words in every campaign ad, but the failure to abide by specific legal guidelines can result in a fine or a campaign forfeiting the right to pay the lowest airtime rate for its ads.

After watching hundreds (maybe, thousands?) of campaign ads over the last couple decades, I noticed something when Oz started his campaign blitz in December. He chose to eschew his first name and go with his TV moniker: “I’m Dr. Oz and I approve this message.”

I’d never seen a candidate not use their first name. I don’t believe in accidents when it comes to the few precious words in campaign ads. And the decision by the Oz campaign with regard to his name risks running afoul of Federal Election Commission and Federal Communications Commission guidelines, with different potential consequences.