Texas election is GOP’s chance to prove how midterm winds are blowing

Republicans seeking to win back the House see an opportunity for a symbolic victory in South Texas, where a June 14 special election to replace former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela has given the GOP its best chance to flip a House seat since the 2020 elections.

The winner of the 34th District special election will serve only a few months before the November midterms, when new congressional maps will make the district less favorable to Republicans.

The race nevertheless could provide a boost in the midterms for the GOP to say that a district that went Democratic at the presidential and House levels two years ago had turned red. An early win there would also validate the attention the GOP has showered on Latino voters in border regions, whose defection from the Democratic Party in recent years has been a defining feature of the midterm elections.

“They are hungry for a win in South Texas,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a University of Houston political scientist, referring to the GOP. “Talking about how they are going to win is one thing. But putting a win on the board is even better.”

Candidates have until April 13 to file for the special election, but national Republicans are already consolidating behind Mayra Flores, a respiratory care practitioner who is the GOP nominee seeking a full term in the seat in November.