Chinese and Russian ambitions in space pose threat, Pentagon warns

As they do on Earth, China and Russia pose the biggest threat to U.S. national security interests in space, according to a new report issued Tuesday by the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The report, “Challenges to Security in Space,” notes that China and Russia have increased their space assets by nearly 70 percent over the past two years. This follows a period between 2015 and 2018 when their inventories doubled.

“The drive to modernize and increase capabilities for both countries is reflected in nearly all major space categories — satellite communications, remote sensing, navigation-related, and science and technology demonstration,” the unclassified report notes.

Both countries are embracing a two-pronged approach, according to the report: bolster their own space capabilities while also improving their ability to thwart U.S. efforts.

Space race

Last July, China successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile with a hypersonic glide vehicle that circled the globe in a fractional orbit.