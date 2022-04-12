Washington Commanders may have cheated fans, other team owners

Washington’s embattled professional football team faces new accusations that it engaged in “​a scheme to cheat fans and the NFL,” including by keeping two sets of financial books and nearly $5 million in refundable deposits to fans, a letter from the House committee investigating the team said.

Team leadership, including owner Daniel Snyder, may have been engaged in a “troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct that may have victimized thousands of team fans and the National Football League,” stated the letter, sent from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to the Federal Trade Commission.

“We're just finding a spaghetti of wrongdoing,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., who leads the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy and signed the letter with committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y. “Each time we talk to a witness, it seems like there's something else that we learn.”

The 20-page letter, which calls on FTC Chair Lina Khan to continue to review the financial conduct and determine whether further action is necessary, centers on an interview the panel conducted with former Commanders sales executive Jason Friedman.

Investigators said documents and statements from former employees suggest the team had intentionally not refunded millions in deposits owed to fans and kept a second set of books to hide revenue from other teams.