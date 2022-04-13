Outlook poses tough questions for next steps on COVID-19 vaccines

Preparations for another potential round of COVID-19 vaccines are prompting more questions than answers as federal health officials contend with the threat of future variants amid waning public interest in additional shots.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month OK'd a second round of boosters for anyone over 50 and certain people with compromised immune systems. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has urged those with high-risk medical conditions and seniors over 65 to roll up their sleeves.

But the FDA's vaccine advisory committee last week debated whether more boosters for the broader public should be modeled off the original virus, or if scientists should create a unique vaccine series modeled off a newer variant. A similar CDC advisory committee will meet April 20 to continue the booster discussion, although the agenda has not been published.

The preparations will have potentially profound implications. Modeling vaccines on past variants may make them ineffective against a new variant. Complex recommendations on who should receive more shots may confuse the public message and add to booster fatigue. And officials must eventually decide what level of infection society can live with without continued boosting.

Vaccine effectiveness against omicron infection starts waning after roughly five months, and around half of people who previously had COVID-19 have been reinfected with omicron. The numbers have health officials pleading with the public to get a booster after their primary series, but so far only around half of eligible people have opted into the extra dose.