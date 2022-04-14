Google touts stalled reconciliation package in energy agenda

Google and other companies will fail to meet ambitious climate targets unless legislation and regulations are quickly approved and imposed that ramp up demand for cleaner forms of energy, the tech giant said in a new policy statement.

The road to fulfilling some of the policy provisions by unlocking carbon-free electricity’s development and access in the U.S. may run uphill if the Senate is unable to reach consensus on parts of the House-passed $2.2 trillion climate and safety net budget reconciliation package , which has been left on the back burner since February, it said.

In a document released Thursday, the Alphabet Inc. subsidiary said more policies to help drive down the costs of a broad range of carbon-free technologies and related infrastructure are needed to ensure companies can meet decarbonization goals.

Google issued the policy statement as part of an update to its 2020 announcement that it aims to operate on carbon-free energy entirely for its data centers and offices by 2030. While the company has become one of the biggest corporate buyers of renewable energy, Google said it fears it will not meet its goal — and others will suffer a similar fate — unless lawmakers act.

The company has a responsibility to promote policies that benefit the global economy given its market power and prominence, warranting the update on its advocacy, said Caroline Golin, Google’s global lead of energy policy and market development.