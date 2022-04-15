Biden to nominate former Treasury official as top Fed bank regulator

President Joe Biden said Friday he will nominate former Treasury Department official Michael Barr to lead the Federal Reserve’s regulation of the banking system as the central bank’s vice chair for supervision.

Barr, an assistant Treasury secretary for financial institutions during the Obama administration, has experience as a banking regulator, including shaping and implementing the legal and regulatory overhaul of the financial sector following the 2008 financial crisis. If confirmed along with Biden’s other two Fed nominees, Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson, Barr would return the seven-seat board to full membership.

"Barr has spent his career protecting consumers, and during his time at Treasury, played a critical role in creating both the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the position for which I am nominating him," Biden said in a statement. "Michael brings the expertise and experience necessary for this important position at a critical time for our economy and families across the country."

The nomination comes weeks after Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew from consideration for the position. She first faced a boycott by Senate Banking Committee Republicans. Then Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., a key Democratic vote in the evenly split Senate, opposed Raskin's nomination because of her views on climate change and financial regulation.

Cook and Jefferson still await confirmation votes in the Senate, as do Fed Governor Lael Brainard to be vice chair and acting Chairman Jerome Powell for a second term as chair.