Member vs. member House races top $6.5 million in first quarter

The 10 sitting House members who will face a fellow incumbent in upcoming primaries raised a combined $6.5 million in the first quarter of the year, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of new filings to the Federal Election Commission.

The fundraising receipts offer clues about the dynamics of those races, all of which came about because of redistricting. None of the members stand out as fundraising all-stars and only one, Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan, hauled in more than $1 million during the first three months of the year, the FEC filings show.

On the GOP side, those in member vs. member races who have the endorsement of former President Donald Trump lagged in fundraising behind their opponents during the quarter.

Eight of the members are in states like Michigan that are losing a congressional seat in the next Congress, while two are in Georgia, where Republican state lawmakers redrew the state’s 6th District, currently held by Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath, to be more favorable to their party. McBath is now challenging fellow Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in the 7th District in a primary set for May 24.

McBath reported raising $804,000 for the first quarter to Bourdeaux’s $593,000. McBath drew in more small-dollar donors, with about $184,000 in contributions under $200, to Bourdeaux’s $44,000 from smaller donors. Both McBath and Bourdeaux have said they won’t accept donations from political action committees tied to specific corporations, and neither recorded much in the way of donations from all PACs, including leadership PACs, which lawmakers use to dole out contributions to their colleagues.