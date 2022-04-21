Biden to ask Congress for Ukraine aid tailored to brutal fight

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will ask Congress next week for supplemental appropriations to bankroll more military and economic aid for Ukraine.

Biden, speaking at the White House, also announced he has approved spending another $800 million already provided by Congress to send more weapons to Ukraine, including dozens of additional howitzers and drones. That $800 million package will bring to $4 billion the total amount the Biden administration has spent arming Ukraine.

But the president said he is running out of appropriations to help Ukraine and is poised to ask Congress for more.

“Next week. I’m going to have to be sending to Congress a supplemental budget request to keep weapons and ammunition flowing without interruption to brave Ukrainian fighters and to continue to deliver economic assistance to the Ukrainian people,” Biden said. “My hope is, and my expectation is, that Congress will move and act quickly.”

He did not provide a dollar figure for the forthcoming request. The last package of funds, approved in March as part of the omnibus spending law, amounted to $13.6 billion. Some of that money went to cover U.S. military expenses for bolstering NATO defense in Europe, some was for the State Department and just $3.5 billion was dedicated to arms for Ukraine.