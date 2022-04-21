Capitol Police, Secret Service and Park Police were unaware of flyover at Nats Park

The Capitol Police, Park Police and Secret Service were not given advance notice of a Nationals Park military flyover Wednesday that led to an emergency evacuation of the Capitol complex, congressional stakeholders were told.

The incident, in which employees were told to evacuate buildings quickly and get blocks away for their safety, raises questions about communication shortfalls among partner agencies in the region as the issue of Capitol security is still being analyzed following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

A Capitol Police official told congressional officials in a statement obtained by CQ Roll Call that approved military flights — such as the single engine flyover by the Golden Knights parachute team for military appreciation night at the baseball game — are “always coordinated” and that notifications are made by the Federal Aviation Administration to “partnering agencies” and “placed on the active waiver board.”

"This did not occur for this flight," the Capitol Police official said, noting the three departments "were not notified in advance of this approved flight. The USCP will be working with our airspace partners to address the notification issues.”

Those on Capitol Hill were alarmed Wednesday when around 6:32 p.m., the Capitol Police announced it was tracking an aircraft that posed a "probable threat" to the campus and directed people to evacuate the Capitol along with Senate, House and other office buildings on the campus. By 6:49 p.m., the department said the complex was evacuated out of an abundance of caution and that there was no threat. An all-clear announcement followed around 8:07 p.m.