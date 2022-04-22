GOP Senate candidate touts military support with image of Russian jets

Colorado Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea promises to “support the police and military,” in a television ad that featured footage of a half-dozen planes flying in formation against a backdrop of fluffy, white clouds.

Only, those weren’t American planes. Three experts on military aviation, after viewing the ad, concluded independently that the aircraft used in the ad by a Republican vying to challenge Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet are a mix of Russian-made Sukhoi fighter jets — possibly flying in a Russian military parade.

“100 percent Russian,” Jeremiah Gertler, senior analyst at the Teal Group aerospace consultancy, said in an email.

The image, which appears for less than a second in the 30-second ad after a picture of a woman in a police uniform, is identical to one posted on the stock photography website Shutterstock, a common source of images in political ads.

That could mean it was an inadvertent error, but it still could open O’Dea to attacks as he attempts to win the GOP nomination for what Republicans hope to make one of the most competitive races in the country.