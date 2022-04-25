Hispanic Caucus wants White House actions on immigration

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus urged President Joe Biden on Monday to take a slew of executive actions on immigration as prospects of legislative action appear dim.

CHC members, at an afternoon meeting at the White House and in a letter released afterward, said the Biden administration should designate and re-designate Temporary Protected Status for several Latin American, Central American and Caribbean countries, including Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

That move would grant temporary protections to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants from those countries.

They also said they urged Biden to stand by his promise to end Title 42 border expulsions by May 23, expand access to the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and expedite processing within U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“The executive orders and actions presented will inspire younger generations to engage with us and the Biden administration, empower them, and send a clear message that they are not forgotten,” CHC Chairman Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., told reporters outside the White House after the meeting.