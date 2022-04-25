Kansas judge: New congressional map favors Republicans too much

A Kansas state court judge tossed the state’s new congressional map Monday, ruling the district lines unfairly favored Republicans and diluted minority voters’ power at the ballot box.

The state legislature would have to redraw its four congressional districts under the decision from Wyandotte County District Court Judge Bill Klapper, though the judge himself noted it may be appealed to the Kansas Supreme Court.

The map, which would favor Republicans in all four districts, violated state constitutional protections for minority voting rights and against partisan gerrymandering, Klapper wrote in a more than 200-page ruling.

“How strong are Kansans? Strong enough to expect nothing more than a level playing field devoid of partisan advantage for one group of Kansans,” Klapper wrote. “Strong enough for the merits of the issue to be the deciding factor. Strong enough to make their political decisions based upon the content of a candidate’s character rather than the color of their political party.”

The state currently has three Republicans and one Democrat in the House, Rep. Sharice Davids. Davids won reelection in 2020 with 53 percent of the vote in her seat based in Kansas City.