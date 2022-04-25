Rep. Ronny Jackson’s campaign paid for dues at private social club

Freshman Rep. Ronny Jackson tapped his campaign account for more than $2,300 in costs associated with membership at a private social club in Texas, campaign finance records show.

Jackson, a Texas Republican, spent campaign donor money at the posh Amarillo Club on what were described in some disclosures to the Federal Election Commission as membership fees or dues.

It is illegal to spend campaign funds for personal purposes. The Federal Election Campaign Act prohibits spending on “country club memberships” along with “dues and fees for health clubs or recreational facilities.” The law presumes such prohibited expenses are “primarily personal in nature and therefore not normally legitimate campaign expenses,” according to a 2021 report by the Congressional Research Service.

“These costs are strictly associated with campaign and fundraising events," Casey Nelson, a spokesperson for Jackson, said in a statement.

The FEC defines prohibited personal use to include: “Dues, fees or gratuities at a country club, health club, recreational facility or other nonpolitical organization, unless they are part of the costs of a specific fundraising event that takes place on the organization's premises.”