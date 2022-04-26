Most Americans have COVID-19 antibodies as case numbers rise

COVID-19 cases are slowly rising across the country as a new subvariant that first emerged in upstate New York picks up steam, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thinks that many more Americans are contracting COVID-19 than reported.

Most Americans have already had COVID-19, however, and have antibody protection, according to a new study from the CDC released Tuesday. The percentage of people testing positive for antibodies increased from 34 percent in December 2021 to roughly 58 percent in February 2022. The study found that approximately three in four kids had COVID-19 antibodies after omicron, likely due to that population's low vaccination rates.

The agency will soon release a study showing that during the omicron surge, an estimated three infections occurred for every reported case, the CDC's Kristine Clarke told reporters. She is co-leader of the CDC's COVID-19 Epidemiology & Surveillance Taskforce Seroprevalence Team.

The numbers indicate that many more people contracted COVID-19 during the omicron surge than was reported. Public health officials have long suspected that outcome because many cases of COVID-19 are asymptomatic, or involve people doing at-home rapid tests and not reporting results.

Prior infection does not mean that an individual is fully protected against COVID-19, CDC officials warned. Protection wanes over time, and studies have shown that vaccinations are better at protecting against hospitalization than natural immunity.