Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for bringing gun through Charlotte airport

“It is standard procedure for the CMPD Airport Division to cite in lieu of arrest for the misdemeanor charge of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on City Property unless there are other associated felony charges or extenuating circumstances,” the department said on Twitter.

TSA spokesperson Robert Langston said a firearm was found at checkpoint D in the Charlotte airport around 9 a.m. He said TSA issues civil penalties for people caught with firearms.

Cawthorn’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cawthorn in March was cited by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for driving with a revoked license, which was his third traffic violation in five months, North Carolina’s WITN reported. He has two prior speeding-related charges.

TSA’s website says the penalty for possessing a loaded firearm, or an unloaded one with accessible ammunition, ranges from a $3,000-$10,000 fine and can include a criminal referral.