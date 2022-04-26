Ukraine aid, pandemic relief likely to be combined in Senate

Senate Democrats said Tuesday they are planning to combine new supplemental appropriations for Ukraine, which President Joe Biden is expected to formally request later this week, with a COVID-19 aid measure that stalled earlier this month in an effort to move both quickly to Biden’s desk.

“We think that will maximize the chances of success of both,” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said after a Democratic caucus lunch where the combination strategy was discussed.

But Republicans warned that pairing the more popular Ukraine aid with the $10 billion pandemic funding measure would not guarantee smooth passage if Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer declines to allow amendments.

GOP senators said Tuesday they prefer the COVID-19 and Ukraine aid remain separate but if combined they will still demand an amendment vote codifying the Title 42 directive that has allowed Customs and Border Protection to deny U.S. entry to asylum-seeking migrants on public health grounds.

The Biden administration has said it would lift Title 42 by May 23. But Republicans and a growing number of Democrats have expressed support for allowing Title 42 to remain in place through the duration of the public health emergency.