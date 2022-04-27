Biden, Clintons remember Albright, and her warnings about threats to democracy

Generations of dignitaries, including three U.S. presidents and many members of Congress, gathered Wednesday to remember the late Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who died last month at age 84.

President Joe Biden said in remarks at Washington National Cathedral that he learned of Albright's passing while he was en route to Europe to reaffirm the NATO alliance in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It was not lost on him, Biden said, that the former secretary "was a big part of the reason NATO was still strong and galvanized as it is today."

The president recalled working with Albright when he was in the Senate on foreign policy challenges the U.S. faced during the Clinton administration.

"As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee from the time I was a kid," Biden said, "I can attest that Madeleine, with the significant help of the president of the United States, kept the committee really busy. And our work to halt genocide in the Balkans, to support new democracies in eastern and central Europe, to develop Plan Colombia and all those undertakings, Madeleine was an incomparable ally and adviser beyond the president, to me and to others on the committee."