Financial Services has a problem with remote members who can’t find the mute button

Frustration at the disruptions caused by optional in-person attendance for committee hearings boiled over at a House Financial Services Committee hearing Wednesday with testimony from Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra.

Witnesses, staff, and advocates are back in hearing rooms, but some lawmakers are still tuning in virtually, leading to confusion and disruption two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Those frustrations came to a head Wednesday as Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., tried to question Chopra about influencing industry behavior through public statements.

Huizenga’s questions were interrupted by a member attending virtually with an unmuted microphone.

“As a courtesy to our witnesses, maybe people ought to show up,” Huizenga said, earning scattered applause from Republicans in the room. “That would be helpful, so then he actually could clearly hear us. But we have other members interrupting my time because they can’t turn their stupid mics off.”

It was the second time virtual attendance posed an issue in the room. During Rep. Al Lawson’s, D-Fla., questions, Chopra interrupted to ask that the congressman speak up. The room’s acoustics make it harder to hear remote members.