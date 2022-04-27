Judge halts winding down of Title 42 border expulsion policy

The Department of Homeland Security may not begin phasing out its use of pandemic-related asylum restrictions before their planned end next month, a federal judge ordered Wednesday.

Judge Robert Summerhays of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana had indicated Monday that he planned to file such an order, which comes as part of the broader legal challenge filed by 21 Republican-led states.

Summerhays, in a four-page order, found the states faced a “substantial threat of immediate and irreparable injury resulting from the early implementation” of the administration’s plans to fully end the border public health directive, known as Title 42.

The judge cited the costs the states could incur if more migrants are allowed into the country, including health care and education expenses for those migrants.

The Biden administration has announced plans to rescind Title 42, which allows border agents to rapidly “expel” migrants who cross the border without considering their asylum claims, on May 23.