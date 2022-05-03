Senate Democrats look to write abortion rights into law, but may lack votes

Senate Democrats plan to try to pass a narrowly focused bill making abortion rights part of federal law even though they don't appear to have the votes to change the chamber’s rules to eliminate the filibuster threat.

"It's a different world now. The tectonic plates of our politics on women's choice and on rights in general are changing," Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday. "Every senator now under the real glare of Roe v. Wade being repealed by the courts, is going to have to show which side they are on."

The tectonic shift Schumer was reacting to came from the leak, reported by Politico, of a draft opinion from Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. upholding a strict anti-abortion law in Mississippi and effectively returning legal power to regulate abortion to the states.

The New York Democrat said he would take procedural steps to introduce and expedite new legislation to the floor this week to codify the landmark abortion rights ruling Roe v. Wade. That would appear to be somewhat narrower approach to the issue than a House-passed bill that stalled in the Senate in February.

Asked Tuesday whether the anticipated decision would be a reason to get rid of the filibuster, Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va. appeared skeptical. “There’s been a lot of times we've protected women's rights with the filibuster, so we have to look at it, but the bottom line is it's the only check and balance we have," Manchin said.