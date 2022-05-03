States prepare for patchwork of abortion laws

In the hours after news leaked of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would reverse long-standing precedent for the right to an abortion, crowds began to gather around the Supreme Court.

The website for the National Network of Abortion Funds, which organizes donations to cover the costs of abortions and related transportation and child care, was so overwhelmed with traffic that it suffered a site outage.

Advocacy groups like Planned Parenthood, Women’s March, MoveOn and Ultraviolet began planning for rallies nationwide Tuesday in town squares and in front of federal courthouses and government buildings.

The unexpected leaked draft decision mobilized congressional and state-level lawmakers, governors, advocacy groups and citizen-led initiatives that were scrambling with how to move forward to protect or limit abortion access.

“This is a time that calls for all of us to engage in ways that we may not have thought we would have had to in our lives. That's true for policymakers and members of Congress and this administration,” said Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, during a Tuesday press call.