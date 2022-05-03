Supreme Court teed up for major decisions over next two months

The Supreme Court could send a shock through politics and policy in Washington and across the nation with decisions over the next two months — and reveal just how fast the recently expanded conservative majority wants to move on some of the most divisive topics among Americans.

Dozens if not hundreds of protesters gathered outside the court building late Monday after Politico published a remarkable leak of a draft opinion in a case from Mississippi that indicates the Supreme Court had voted privately to wipe out longstanding rulings that established a constitutional right to an abortion.

While not a final decision and not necessarily an unexpected outcome, the draft showed that the court might be ready to release “as significant as any opinion the Court has ever issued,” American Civil Liberties Union executive director Anthony Romero said.

The sudden revelation that the court is poised to not just cut back on constitutional abortion rights, but wipe them out and leave women with a patchwork of state laws on the availability of abortion, drew strong reactions across the country.