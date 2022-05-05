At the Races: Roe, Roe, Roe the vote

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Democrats up and down the ballot dispatched urgent fundraising appeals this week around one unified message: abortion rights. Georgia Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath, who faces a primary against fellow incumbent Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, wrote to donors that “everything is urgent right now” and reiterated her support for “Planned Parenthood and pro-choice policies in Congress.” Planned Parenthood Action Fund has endorsed both McBath and Bourdeaux in their May 24 race.

It’s not yet clear whether or how midterm campaigns may be upended by a potential Supreme Court decision, leaked to Politico, overturning the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision. But it’s already certain that Democrats see a galvanizing message, one that rouses their donors and one that, they hope, will woo pivotal suburban swing voters who have turned against the party over high inflation and pandemic-related school closures. ActBlue, the online Democratic donor platform, said it processed $12 million in contributions in the roughly 27 hours after Politico published the draft opinion.

Republicans, by contrast, have been mostly muted in their response to the prospect that Roe could be overturned, the culmination of decades of work from conservative activists. They focused more on the leak itself, something Democratic strategists told CQ Roll Call this week they hope is a sign that the GOP is worried about the electoral consequences of such a monumental court decision.

With primaries in full swing now, we’re watching two upcoming races in which abortion rights may be a factor. In the crowded and pricey primary for Oregon’s new 6th District, state lawmaker Andrea Salinas has Planned Parenthood’s endorsement and was already up on the air with an ad highlighting her support for abortion rights. One of her rivals for the nomination, Carrick Flynn, has mega-money backing him from super PACs. A new poll shows Salinas with a slight lead over Flynn. Texas GOP Rep. Henry Cuellar, who faces progressive Jessica Cisneros in a May 24 runoff, is one of the few remaining self-described pro-life Democrats on Capitol Hill. Planned Parenthood has endorsed Cisneros, though House Democratic leadership has rallied to Cuellar’s rescue. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn of South Carolina traveled to Texas this week to campaign for Cuellar. “I don’t believe we ought to have a litmus test in the Democratic Party. I think we have to bring as many people into the party as we possibly can,” Clyburn told reporters after a rally, according to the Texas Tribune.