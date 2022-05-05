Legal debate over SEC’s authority clouds climate rule proposal

Republican lawmakers and scholars are ratcheting up their arguments that the Securities and Exchange Commission lacks the statutory authority to require public companies to disclose climate-related financial risks.

There's a long road ahead for the agency as it wrangles with an outpouring of public comments on both sides of the issue, according to former SEC commissioners.

Opponents are laying the groundwork for a likely legal challenge contending that disclosure requirements would overstep the SEC’s authority on securities regulation — an argument that the agency, Democrats and major investors reject.

A group of 22 law and finance professors from 17 universities said the SEC’s proposal to require standardized information from companies on emission reduction targets and other efforts to mitigate climate risk caters to a select group of powerful institutional investors and environmental activists rather than the broader interests of various investors and their beneficiaries.

“We are concerned that the passions of this topic have led the SEC to overzealous rulemaking that exceeds its authority,” the professors, led by Lawrence A. Cunningham of George Washington University, said in a letter to the SEC.