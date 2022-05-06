House tees up vote on union protections for staffers

Congressional staffers seeking to unionize have moved one step closer to their goal, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House will vote next week on a resolution that would allow them to collectively bargain.

She also announced a new pay floor of $45,000 and a higher ceiling of $203,700 for House staffers, both designed to improve retention.

“With a competitive minimum salary, the House will better be able to retain and recruit excellent, diverse talent. Doing so will open the doors to public service for those who may not have been able to afford to do so in the past,” Pelosi wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter circulated Friday morning. “This is also an issue of fairness, as many of the youngest staffers working the longest hours often earn the lowest salaries.”

Frustration had been building around the union resolution, with staffers pushing for a vote for months. The breakthrough was welcomed by the budding Congressional Workers Union.

“With this vote, every member of Congress will have the opportunity to grant their own workers the right to organize and bargain collectively, free from retaliation,” said the group, which publicly declared its aims in February. “We expect that every member who has stood up for workers’ rights will vote for our right to form a union.”