In Ohio, Biden pushes bipartisan bill as way to curb inflation

President Joe Biden touted bipartisan efforts to move an innovation bill on Capitol Hill during a stop in Ohio on Friday, a state with competitive House races and a pivotal, multimillion-dollar Senate race this fall.

Flanked by the state’s two senators, Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Rob Portman, Biden told local officials and business leaders that measures such as the innovation bill would address inflation and supply-chain problems by encouraging more U.S. manufacturing.

The pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have shown “the vulnerability when we become too reliant on things made overseas,” Biden said after touring a United Performance Metals plant where parts were manufactured using 3D printing. “We learned the hard way that we can’t fight inflation if supply chains buckle and send prices through the roof.”

Biden’s visit to the Cincinnati suburb of Hamilton was to highlight the launch of AM Forward, a new voluntary effort to enhance additive manufacturing capabilities like industrial-level 3D printing. It's the latest in a series of stops by the president to tout various parts of his agenda, with the emphasis Friday on pushing Congress to finish a bipartisan package designed to bolster American competitiveness, especially in the production of technologies like semiconductors.

The president gave shoutouts to major companies including GE, Honeywell, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and others.