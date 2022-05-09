It’s probably still the economy, stupid

ANALYSIS — The possibility that the Supreme Court will overrule Roe v. Wade — or severely restrict the right to legal abortion — has Democrats hoping progressive and abortion-rights voters will be energized by the decision, thereby improving the party’s prospects for November.

There is no question that abortion is a more salient issue now than it was just a couple of weeks ago, shortly before Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s leaked draft opinion overruling Roe.

But with six months to go until the midterms, we can’t possibly know what other issues will surface in the months ahead — issues that could either overshadow abortion rights or increase the salience of the issue.

Will we see another round of COVID-19? Where will U.S.-Russia relations stand? Will the Supreme Court issue other opinions that reverse other rights?

State legislators around the country could easily propose more extreme limitations on privacy rights, banning certain types of contraceptives or labeling abortion as homicide.