Mooney ousts GOP colleague McKinley, who drew Trump’s wrath

Rep. Alex Mooney, boosted by support from former President Donald Trump, defeated Rep. David McKinley Tuesday in the Republican primary in West Virginia's redrawn 2nd District.

Mooney ran on the former president’s endorsement and exhaustively attacked McKinley‘s votes for a bipartisan infrastructure package and for creating a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

The strategy helped Mooney overcome potential baggage as a former Maryland official facing House ethics investigations. When The Associated Press called the race at 9:12 p.m. Eastern, Mooney had 51.8 percent of the vote to McKinley’s 38 percent in the five-candidate field.

Mooney had led McKinley, 48 percent to 33 percent, in a poll of 350 likely Republican voters released Friday by West Virginia MetroNews, a website and talk radio and streaming network. The survey, taken online and by phone April 28 through May 4 by Research America, had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.2 percentage points.

Mooney is heavily favored in November in a state Trump won with 68 percent of the vote in 2020. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Solid Republican.