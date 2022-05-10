NY Rep. Tom Reed resigns, cites ‘extremism’ in House

New York GOP Rep. Tom Reed, who had already opted not to run for reelection this fall, resigned his seat Tuesday, saying on the House floor he hoped “to have a greater impact on the country.”

He will join Prime Policy Group, a lobbying firm, his office said in a news release.

Reed was accused in March 2021 of sexual misconduct by a lobbyist. He apologized for his behavior, said he had received treatment for alcoholism and would not seek a seventh full term. Reed also gave up his position as the Republican chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

In a floor speech Tuesday, Reed said he was proud to have “put people before politics” in the House, but denounced the tensions between Democrats and Republicans.

“I believe the current focus on extremism demands us to heed the words of Abraham Lincoln uttered years ago as we face a similar threat to our existence today: 'A House divided cannot stand,'” Reed said.