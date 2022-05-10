Virginia follows Texas to punish sending of unsolicited nude pics online

The ubiquitous use of dating apps and other online messaging platforms has led to an explosion in people receiving unsolicited nude pictures of someone they have never met. Some states want to penalize that.

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers in Virginia passed legislation in March that would punish those who unbidden drop their pants online. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed the bill, and it will take effect July 1.

Any adult who sends an unsolicited nude image to another adult would be subject to civil penalties, and the recipient of such pictures would be entitled to damages of $500.

The Virginia bill follows a 2019 law in Texas that makes it a criminal offense to send unsolicited nudes.

The legislation in both states was championed by Bumble, a dating app that allows women to make the first move when contacting potential romantic partners or friends.